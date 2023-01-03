Livingston Parish family raising awareness for heart condition in athletes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Parents Dale and Michelle Temple have spent the past year raising awareness to sudden cardiac arrest, a heart condition that killed their son.

“He volunteered at our church, he was on our cooking team, he was on our disaster relief team. He was on the homeless ministry,” Michelle said.

Grayson Temple was 16 years old when he went into cardiac arrest.

“When they got him downstairs, he told them that he didn't feel right and that he felt like he was going to pass out again. And… he coded right there in the CT room."

Doctors tried for nearly an hour to bring him back, but it was too late. He died from Myocarditis.

His parents keep his memory alive with Gray’s Army Foundation. They teach CPR classes, give away scholarships and passed The Milestone Grayson Temple Act.

“That requires all coaches, trainers and school nurses to take a yearly in-service on cardiac arrest. Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in student athletes,” Temple said.

The Temples were watching the Bengals and Bills during Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin collapsed. It brought back a lot of memories for the couple.

“I pray for the best for this family because we know the outcome that we had. I pray that Damar Hamlin does not have that outcome."

To learn more about Grays Army Foundation, click here.