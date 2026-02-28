62°
Livingston Parish detectives searching for missing teen

Source: WBRZ
LIVINGSTON — Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing juvenile.

According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Wyatt Fitzgerald was last seen around 5 a.m. on Saturday in the Denham Springs area. 

Fitzgerald, weighing about 120 pounds at 5 feet 8 inches tall, has black hair with brown eyes and wears glasses. 

Detectives believe that he may be traveling to another state.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.

