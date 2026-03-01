72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish detectives locate missing teen in Kentucky

2 hours 29 minutes ago Sunday, March 01 2026 Mar 1, 2026 March 01, 2026 8:10 AM March 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office located a missing juvenile in Kentucky on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, the teen was last seen around 5 a.m. on Saturday in the Denham Springs area. 

Detectives originally believed that he was traveling to another state.

LPSO made contact with the teen in Kentucky just after midnight on Sunday. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days