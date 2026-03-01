72°
Livingston Parish detectives locate missing teen in Kentucky
LIVINGSTON — Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office located a missing juvenile in Kentucky on Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, the teen was last seen around 5 a.m. on Saturday in the Denham Springs area.
Detectives originally believed that he was traveling to another state.
LPSO made contact with the teen in Kentucky just after midnight on Sunday.
