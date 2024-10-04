Livingston Parish deputy's battle with breast cancer inspiring others to keep fighting

LIVINGSTON — If you're driving around Livingston Parish, you might spot a pink sheriff's office SUV.

It's honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One of the people it recognizes is Deputy Nancy McDonald.

Deputy McDonald has been with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for 8 years. In 2021, she received life-changing news when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"He said that unfortunately I had breast cancer and as soon as he said unfortunately, I handed the phone to my husband and just fell to my knees," McDonald said.

She remembers telling Sheriff Jason Ard, asking him what should I do.

"He was very supportive and said whatever you need, we've got you. Whatever you need, we're here for you," McDonald said.

Deputy McDonald then began treatment. The good news was that doctors caught it very early.

A few months later, she was able to ring the bell, signifying the end of her treatment.

"I was declared cancer-free at the end of March, however, I still am on a five-year regiment program with medication," McDonald said.

She was back on the force in June, right back to protecting and serving the public.

A couple of years later, the sheriff's office decided to pay tribute to people who are fighting or fought the same battle with breast cancer. They made a cruiser of theirs pink, thanks to a partnership with Our lady of the Lake.

"That pink vehicle means so much to me as well as the other survivors, fighters and caregivers. I've had so many people come up to me and say thank you so much for doing this," McDonald said.

Now a survivor, she continues to protect and serve, while encouraging and fighting alongside those going through the same battle she did.

"Reach out to me. Reach out to me on social media, contact the sheriff's office and get my information. I'd be happy to be there with you. You need someone to go with you to get that mammogram, I'll be there. I will hold your hand because it's that important for you to get it done," McDonald said.

She also wants to make it known that men can get breast cancer as well, with just over a one-in-one-thousand chance.