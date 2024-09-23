Livingston Parish deputy arrested for domestic abuse

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy was arrested on domestic abuse charges early Monday morning after he allegedly shot a personal weapon in his home.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that 55-year-old Kelvin Higginbotham was arrested just after midnight Monday. Deputies said he fired one round of a personal weapon during the disturbance, but no one was injured.

He was arrested for domestic abuse aggravated assault and illegal use of a weapon. Higginbotham was fired immediately from the sheriff's office.

Higginbotham was a reserve deputy and served on the marine division for a year and a half.