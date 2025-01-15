55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish deputies take man into custody after standoff

1 hour 32 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2025 Jan 15, 2025 January 15, 2025 2:55 PM January 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WATSON - Deputies arrested a wanted man who barricaded himself inside a home along Oakland Drive on Wednesday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were in a standoff before they made the arrest.

Trending News

No information about the suspect has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days