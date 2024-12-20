Livingston Parish deputies spread Christmas cheer to 648 families in annual toy delivery

WALKER - Deputies from Livingston Parish personally delivered donations from the Christmas Crusade to the community on Friday.

In total, 648 families with more than 1,400 children got a Christmas surprise today from Livingston Parish deputies.

"We see a need. We see that in our tenure every day, we see the need for certain things and this need has continued and it's grown tremendously," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "All my boots are on the ground today, we have everybody all hands on deck trying to get this done and it's a day we look forward to every single year."

This is the 37th year the Sheriff's Office has delivered hundreds of toys to families across the parish.

Blue and white “sleighs” were seen visiting neighborhoods, each one stopping at multiple homes to personally deliver the toys.

Ard said it wouldn't have been possible without the overwhelming support.

"People make donations to many companies and businesses in our community, and outside our community, the Baton Rouge and Gonzales area. All of these communities get involved in it," Ard said.

Today was also a way for the community to put a smile on the badge.

"From our end, normally we’re knocking on your door without presents, usually it is a warrant or something that is bad news, so it's not always great when you run into a sheriff's deputy so today is really good not only for me but for my deputies as well," Ard said. "We care and we want to give back to our community and that's what this program is for."

Deputies "sleighs" managed to make their way across the parish before noon Friday.