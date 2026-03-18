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Livingston Parish deputies searching for man accused of stealing $5,000 lawnmower from Holden

2 hours 37 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 9:15 AM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN — Livingston Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a riding lawnmower worth $5,000 from Holden. 

According to deputies, 37-year-old Derwin Johnson from Hammond is wanted for stealing the red and gray Exmark Lazy Z mower and trying to steal several other items from a property on Florida Boulevard in Holden on March 10. 

Johnson is wanted on one count of felony theft and two counts of attempted felony theft. 

Another suspect who has yet to be identified is also wanted. 

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