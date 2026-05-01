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Livingston Parish deputies respond after boat strikes tree in Blind River

1 hour 17 minutes 1 second ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 2:53 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON —Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a boat crash on Thursday in Blind River.

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According to deputies, while on the river, the boat struck a tree. Minor injuries were reported. 

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