Livingston Parish deputies arrest 19-year-old for allegedly threatening attack on school

1 hour 3 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, September 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 19-year-old was arrested by Livingston Parish deputies after allegedly threatening an attack on a school. 

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Didier Antonio Pineda Ramos was arguing with a juvenile off of school property and outside of school hours. Deputies said Ramon threatened to have planned an attack on a school. 

Deputies said Ramos did not specify a school, no weapons were discovered and nothing happened on any Livingston Parish campuses. Ramos is not associated with any Livingston Parish Public Schools. 

Ramos was arrested and booked for terrorizing.

