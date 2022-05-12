83°
Livingston Parish council approves moratorium, halting new development for 60 days if president signs on

1 hour 8 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, May 12 2022 May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 7:42 PM May 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish council voted Thursday to halt any new development in the parish for 60 days.

The council approved the moratorium with a 7-2 vote.

The measure will not go into effect after being signed by the Livingston Parish president, who has 15 days to make the decision.

