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Livingston Parish classroom brings real-world space exploration into curriculum with Artemis watch party
DENHAM SPRINGS — A fifth-grade class in Livingston Parish is taking science lessons to new heights as they look to the stars with Artemis II.
Students in Mrs. Howell's class at Seventh Ward Elementary School tuned in live to a broadcast of the Artemis mission around the moon. She brought real-world space exploration into their curriculum, giving students the chance to see how things they're learning in the classroom apply to the mission that took mankind farther than ever before.
The lesson gave students a closer look at how astronauts prepare for missions like Artemis and what it takes to go beyond Earth's orbit.
One student particularly loved learning how astronauts wake up.
"They actually played, I think two days ago or three days ago, they actually played a recording from one of the people who was on Apollo 11, they actually played a recording to wake up one of the astronauts," fifth grader Lucy Thornton said.
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Artemis II is set to return to Earth with a planned splashdown on Friday.
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