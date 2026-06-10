4 arrested on attempted murder charges after US 61 shooting left 1 injured in West Feliciana Parish

Photos (L to R): Prede T. Albert, Jr., Trevyon Smith, Dwayne Joseph Jr. and Jveonte Hollins

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Four men were arrested after an early morning shooting that left one person hospitalized in West Feliciana Parish over the weekend.

Deputies said that, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, two groups got into a fight. This led to shots being exchanged between two vehicles on U.S. 61 near La. 10 westbound just south of St. Francisville.

Deputies eventually identified five people involved in the shooting, with three of them arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Dwayne Joseph Jr., 20; Jveonte Hollins, 21; and Trevyon Smith, 19, were all arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, as well as assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of a weapon.

Prede T. Albert Jr., 25, from New Roads, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon and was booked on the same charges.

Hollins, Joseph and Albert were booked into the West Feliciana Parish jail on Tuesday, while Smith is currently being held in Baton Rouge on unrelated charges, deputies noted.

One additional suspect will also be arrested.