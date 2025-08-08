Livingston Parish celebrates first day of 2025-26 school year

WATSON - Louisiana's eighth-largest school district hit the hallways on Friday

Livingston Parish, which serves over 26,000 students, celebrated their first day of school for the 2025-2026 year.

WBRZ spoke with the principal of Live Oak High School, who shared what makes today so special.

"I always say this day and graduation are the most exciting. The kids are most excited. This is the day everybody looks forward to. They all wake up early, get dressed, everybody is here on time ready to roll," Gary Jones said.

Exciting upgrades are coming to schools across the parish, such as an aquaponics facility, an on-campus nutrition store, all-inclusive playgrounds, and more!

Jones shared his message for parents and students.

"We are truly rooted in tradition. We are gonna lock into what the Live Oak and Watson community is and everything that it stands for. Most of them understand because a lot of parents came to school here, our alumni came to school here. They know what we stand for and they want it to be the best," Jones said.

To read about the new upgrades and what students can expect this year, click here.