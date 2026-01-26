39°
Livingston Parish barn ruled total loss after fire along La. 1019 on Sunday night

2 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, January 26 2026 Jan 26, 2026 January 26, 2026 10:01 AM January 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A fire destroyed a barn along La. 1019 near Denham Springs over the weekend, fire officials told WBRZ.

Fire crews received a call about the fire around 7 p.m. Sunday and spent several hours putting out the blaze, leaving the scene around 12:45 a.m. 

According to fire officials, the barn was a total loss, but the nearby house was spared from the flames. 

No occupants were injured, but multiple firefighters received very minor injuries and are recovering at home. 

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire. 

