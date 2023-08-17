99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston Parish 13-year-old reported missing

By: Jonathan Shelley

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl missing from Livingston Parish.

Marleigh Stephenson was last seen on North Susie Circle in Denham Springs around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Marleigh is 5-foot-4, weighing 125 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a khaki "skort," blue polo shirt and white high-top Nike Air Max shoes.

The sheriff's office does not believe foul play is involved. Anyone with information on Marleigh is asked to call the LPSO at 225-686-2241, extension 1.

