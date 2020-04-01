Livingston officials consider closing waterways if boaters don't comply with ban on gatherings

SPRINGFIELD - A crowd of boaters had to be dispersed from the dock of a popular Tickfaw River bar closed amid the state-wide stay at home order that shut down bars as the state attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

About 75 or more people gathered on the dock Saturday, according to a person who noticed the activity and shared an image with WBRZ.

The person who took the picture said she was frustrated about the large gathering, which was well over the limit - state and CDC officials have set strict mandates in an effort to curtail the illness outbreak.

People are putting their lives on the line and “for people to be this disrespectful makes me so mad,” the woman said who asked not to be identified.

The bar and dock area were closed as ordered two weeks ago and said it was putting up no trespassing signs in an effort to make sure people knew they should not stop at the closed bar or congregate around the docks.

Saturday was the first weekend day of the state-ordered stay at home rule that closed many non-essential businesses Monday evening.

People can be out and about but are asked to avoid crowding together and can only pick up food and drinks from to-go services at restaurants or bars that serve food.

Click HERE for the latest patient information related to COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Tuesday, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told ActionNews17, he is considering closing waterways if people do not comply. Ricks said if there is another large gathering in the coming days, he would likely issue an order shutting down waterways. Parish government officials have the authority to close waterways during a disaster; It's a move usually done during hurricanes or floods.

