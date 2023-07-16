Livingston jury convicts politically connected man of child sex crimes that were ignored for years

LIVINGSTON — A man with family ties to multiple political figures in Livingston Parish was found guilty of rape and other charges stemming from sex crimes that went unaddressed for years.

The case has been the focus of numerous reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

A jury found John Mack guilty of first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape, though he initially faced even more charges, including two other counts of rape. The crimes involved foster children, one of whom tried to report the abuse for nearly a decade.

The case eventually drew the attention of noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who weighed in after the verdict was handed down Friday.

“Today, after years of delayed justice, these young girls, who were only six- and eight-years-old when the sexual assault began, can rest assured that John Mack will pay for his disgusting crimes against them," said Crump, who represents these victims and others.

"This man robbed two young Black girls of their childhood when he repeatedly raped them over the course of several years…a crime disgusting beyond comparison. If this semblance of justice brings any ounce of comfort to Mack’s victims and prevents even one person from sexually abusing a child and thinking they will get away with it, then we can consider the jury’s verdict today a victory,” Crump said.

According to prosecutors, the crimes occurred from 2011 to 2015. The case was stalled until a new witness came forward in 2021.

Mack is the uncle of a state representative and a Livingston Parish council member - and his connections led the local district attorney to step aside from the case.

Judge Charlotte Foster gave the case to jurors about 11 a.m. Friday. They returned a guilty verdict around 3 p.m.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

The officials related to Mack, State Rep. Sherman Mack and Councilman Shane Mack, say they have been estranged from their uncle for years.

The case was prosecuted by the Louisiana attorney general's office.

“Today, justice was delivered to John Mack by a jury of his peers in Livingston Parish. I hope the verdict provides some comfort to his victims. The lifelong scars of sexual abuse cut even deeper when the victim is a minor," said the statement from Attorney General Jeff Landry.