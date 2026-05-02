Saturday AM forecast: Clearing skies with a great looking weekend!

Rain has ended with clearing skies already moving into the area. Cooler, drier air settles in for a much more comfortable weekend.

Today and tonight: The last of the rain has moved out, and skies are already beginning to clear this morning. Expect increasing sunshine through the day with highs in the 70s, along with a noticeable north breeze bringing in much lower humidity.





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Up Next: Sunday looks even better with full sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s, making for a cool and refreshing start to the day.

What to look out for: Winds will stay a bit breezy through today, which may be noticeable at times, especially in open areas. Temperatures tonight will fall quickly after sunset, leading to a cooler-than-usual Sunday morning for early May.

LSU Sports Saturday: At Tiger Park, LSU softball’s doubleheader against Auburn at 12:30pm and 4pm will see improving conditions, with clouds giving way to some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, though it will still be breezy at times. Over at Alex Box Stadium, LSU baseball’s doubleheader against South Carolina at 1pm and 6:30pm looks dry and comfortable, with temperatures gradually cooling through the evening and a noticeable north breeze lingering.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Dave

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