Traffic signals out along South Range Avenue in Denham Springs after driver strikes electrical pole

DENHAM SPRINGS — Several traffic signals in Denham Springs were non-functional on Saturday after a driver crashed into an electrical pole, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Officers said that a driver crashed into an electrical pole along South Range Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, causing the outage. There were no reported injuries. There are currently 422 customers without power in the area of South Range Avenue and Edgewood Drive.

Authorities said the traffic signals at South Range Avenue and North Street, as well as Hazlenut Street, are currently non-functional and are expected to remain out for most of the day.

Travelers in the area should use extreme caution when approaching the intersections and should treat them as four-way stops.