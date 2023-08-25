99°
Livingston grass fire contained; up to 40 acres burned

Friday, August 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - A large brush fire prompted a response from multiple agencies in Livingston Parish Friday afternoon. 

Officials reported the fire started in Livingston, along LA 63 near LA 444, around noon Friday. Multiple fire departments were involved in the response. 

Up to 40 acres of land were burned in the fire. 

The fire was brought under control and extinguished before 4 p.m. Friday, and LA 63 was reopened soon after.

It comes as other parts of the state are contending with wildfires brought on by extreme weather conditions. 

