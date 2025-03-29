Livingston deputies warn drivers to use caution after vehicle off roadway at I-12 westbound near Holden

HOLDEN - A vehicle went off the roadway at I-12 westbound near Holden, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies shared an image of a vehicle off the shoulder against trees. In a post, LPSO advised drivers to use caution on the roadways, especially in rougher weather conditions.

No information was provided regarding if any injuries took place.