69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston deputies warn drivers to use caution after vehicle off roadway at I-12 westbound near Holden

2 hours 54 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, March 29 2025 Mar 29, 2025 March 29, 2025 7:19 PM March 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HOLDEN - A vehicle went off the roadway at I-12 westbound near Holden, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies shared an image of a vehicle off the shoulder against trees. In a post, LPSO advised drivers to use caution on the roadways, especially in rougher weather conditions.

Trending News

No information was provided regarding if any injuries took place.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days