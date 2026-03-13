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Livingston deputies: Man who stole 21 catalytic converters arrested at Mall of Louisiana

1 hour 42 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 5:19 PM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after deputies found him with 21 stolen catalytic converters at the Mall of Louisiana, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, LPSO deputies were dispatched to investigate catalytic converters being stolen from several vehicles in the Juban Road and Buddy Ellis Road area of Denham Springs.

Officials said their investigation led them to the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, where they located Nessiah Daleon Dunham out of Houston. He was still in possession of several converters inside his vehicle, and deputies said he had 21 total.

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Dunham was placed under arrest by BRPD accordingly and booked as a fugitive for LPSO.

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