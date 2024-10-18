77°
Livingston deputies: Man in custody after he shot another in leg during family fight
DENHAM SPRINGS — A man is in custody Friday after another man was shot in the leg near Sinclair Drive in Denham Springs.
Livingston Parish deputies said that there is a large law enforcement presence in the area following the shooting, which was likely a fight between family members.
According to deputies, the man who was shot has a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, deputies said.
