Livingston deputies: Man in custody after he shot another in leg during family fight

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man is in custody Friday after another man was shot in the leg near Sinclair Drive in Denham Springs.

Livingston Parish deputies said that there is a large law enforcement presence in the area following the shooting, which was likely a fight between family members.

According to deputies, the man who was shot has a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, deputies said.