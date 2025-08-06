86°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies: Man arrested for criminally damaging property at Springfield Town Hall
SPRINGFIELD - Deputies arrested a man after he damaged the Springfield Town Hall "in an effort to elicit a response from law enforcement," the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Patrick Burns was arrested for criminal trespass, simple damage to property, false communication with intent to cause emergency response and disturbing the peace.
Trending News
Images of the building showed broken glass on doors and windows, which deputies say will cost "over $1,000."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town Zachary: Teddy's Juke Joint celebrates local history, music, tradition
-
West Feliciana students return Thursday with new Athletic Field House at heart...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Schools says district looks to build on success...
-
Baton Rouge man almost falls victim to 'jury duty' scam; banks offer...
-
JP, Mayor Sid Edwards continue One-on-One discussions; Edwards addresses crime in Baton...