Livingston deputies: Man arrested for criminally damaging property at Springfield Town Hall
SPRINGFIELD - Deputies arrested a man after he damaged the Springfield Town Hall "in an effort to elicit a response from law enforcement," the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Patrick Burns was arrested for criminal trespass, simple damage to property, false communication with intent to cause emergency response and disturbing the peace.
Images of the building showed broken glass on doors and windows, which deputies say will cost "over $1,000."
