Livingston deputies: Man arrested after allegedly driving drunk into 15-year-old on bike, killing him

3 hours 17 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, August 22 2025 Aug 22, 2025 August 22, 2025 11:54 AM August 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A man was arrested in Livingston Parish after allegedly striking and killing a teenager on a bicycle while driving two times over the legal Blood Alcohol Concentration limit.

Juan Alfredo Chavarria Lezama, 31, is accused of crashing into a boy on his bike Thursday night around 7 p.m. on Magnolia Boulevard near Whiteleaf Street.

The 15-year-old boy was brought to the hospital via AirMed. He later died, deputies said. 

Lezama was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on vehicular homicide, DWI and driving without a license charges. 

