Livingston deputies: AirMed called to crash at La. Highway 442 near La. Highway 441 in Holden

HOLDEN - La. Highway 442 is shut down after AirMed was called to a crash with injuries, Livingston Parish deputies said.

Officials said the crash happened at La. Highway 442 near La. Highway 441. LPSO said first responders are on the scene.

No other information was immediately available on injuries.