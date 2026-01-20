Livingston deputies: 21-year-old man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of juvenile

WATSON - Livingston deputies arrested a 21-year-old for computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile after he allegedly drove two hours to meet with a 16-year-old.

Deputies said they saw a suspicious vehicle in Watson, leading them to investigate and reveal that Nicholas Tate, 21, drove from Alexandria to meet a 16-year-old for sexual reasons.

Tate was booked for the aforementioned computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile charge alongside indecent behavior with a juvenile.