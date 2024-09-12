73°
Livingston adopts new gravel pit ordinance
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Council has approved a new ordinance regulating how gravel pits are allowed to operate.
The proposed ordinance was amended to change legal hours of operation for loading or transporting to Monday-Friday from 2:30 a.m. - 4:30 a.m. if the pit is adjacent to a named subdivision.
There shall be no loading or production of gravel and sand on any major holiday if the gravel pit property line is adjacent to a named subdivision.
The hours of operation are different if the pit is not adjacent to a named subdivision.
This has been an issue for residents of the Oak Hills Subdivision in Watson for the past two years. Read more about their concerns here.
