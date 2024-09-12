73°
Livingston adopts new gravel pit ordinance

8 years 4 months 21 hours ago Thursday, May 12 2016 May 12, 2016 May 12, 2016 7:43 PM May 12, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Council has approved a new ordinance regulating how gravel pits are allowed to operate.

The proposed ordinance was amended to change legal hours of operation for loading or transporting to Monday-Friday from 2:30 a.m. - 4:30 a.m. if the pit is adjacent to a named subdivision.

There shall be no loading or production of gravel and sand on any major holiday if the gravel pit property line is adjacent to a named subdivision.

The hours of operation are different if the pit is not adjacent to a named subdivision.

This has been an issue for residents of the Oak Hills Subdivision in Watson for the past two years. Read more about their concerns here.

