Livingston adopts new gravel pit ordinance

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Council has approved a new ordinance regulating how gravel pits are allowed to operate.

The proposed ordinance was amended to change legal hours of operation for loading or transporting to Monday-Friday from 2:30 a.m. - 4:30 a.m. if the pit is adjacent to a named subdivision.

There shall be no loading or production of gravel and sand on any major holiday if the gravel pit property line is adjacent to a named subdivision.

The hours of operation are different if the pit is not adjacent to a named subdivision.

This has been an issue for residents of the Oak Hills Subdivision in Watson for the past two years. Read more about their concerns here.