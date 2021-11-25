64°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge has you covered with live updates for your Wednesday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite return to normalcy, stores seeing sharp decline in Black Friday interest
-
Families celebrate first Thanksgiving without loved ones lost to COVID
-
Four workers escape building collapse, gas-fueled fire Thursday
-
Thousands attend Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, cheer on La's Celebration Gator float
-
Partial building collapse along Nicholson