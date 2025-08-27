LIV Golf announces its bringing tournament to New Orleans in June 2026

NEW ORLEANS — LIV Golf announced Wednesday that it would be holding its first-ever Louisiana-based event in New Orleans City Park in June 2026.

The announcement of the June 26-28 event was made in collaboration with state officials, including Gov. Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois.

The tournament, the tenth event confirmed for LIV's 2026 season, will be held at the South Course at New Orleans City Park Bayou Oaks. Other events are scheduled for Mexico City, Indianapolis, Virginia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and more.

The course will be newly renovated and designed by golf legend and former LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman.

The event is expected to support over 1,150 jobs and deliver an estimated impact of $40 million to the local economy, LIV said. Planned course upgrades include lengthening the course, refining bunkers, and enhancing spectator areas – improvements aimed at elevating the experience for fans and competitors alike for the professional golf event.

LED has entered into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with LIV Golf to support performance-based funding for event operations and South Course renovations.

“This isn’t just a win for golf fans, it’s a win for all Louisianans,” Landry said. “Bringing LIV Golf to New Orleans puts our state on the global map in a bold way, while creating jobs, sparking investment, and giving our people one more reason to be proud of the place we call home.”

Three-day Grounds Passes and Club 54 Hospitality Tickets are on sale now at LIVGolf.com.