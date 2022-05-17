Little Rock water tower vandal leaves interesting mark on Johnny Cash mural

LITTLE ROCK - A water tower in the town where Johnny Cash was born was shot May 11, leading to an interesting leak on the mural painted on its side.

Residents of the small town just south of Little Rock thought the leak was due to routine overflow, but as the sun rose, the vandalism became clear. The vandal had shot the water tower in the groin area of the Jonny Cash mural.

The city spent $300,000 refurbishing the tank in 2021.