69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Little girl goes 'bananas' over faux Christmas gift

2 hours 44 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 December 24, 2019 10:10 AM December 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A video of a rather unusual Christmas gift has gone viral. 

A banana isn't exactly a lump of coal, but you wouldn't expect it to be met with much enthusiasm if it was presented as a Christmas gift.

Apparently, this was what YouTube star, LGND, was thinking when he decided to prank his two-year-old daughter, Aria, by letting her believe that one of her Christmas presents was a banana. 

His prank backfired when Aria opened the present and squealed in delight with heartfelt glee.

Since LGND shared the video on Dec. 19, Aria's sincere enthusiasm over something as simple as a banana has captured hearts across the internet, where it was viewed over 27 million times via Instagram. 


 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days