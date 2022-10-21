Litter of puppies gets second chance after being thrown into trash bag, left in dumpster

BAKER - A litter of puppies that was left to die in a dumpster is getting a second chance at life thanks to a Baton Rouge animal rescue.

Companion Animal Alliance said the 11 puppies, which appeared to be only a day old, were found Wednesday inside a trash bag that was left in a dumpster. The pups were picked up by Animal Control and taken to CAA.

Jillian Sergio is the Executive Director of CAA.

She told WBRZ Thursday that this is not the first time she has heard of animals being thrown away in dumpsters.

"It's something that probably happens more than we realize. We have seen adult animals in dumpsters we have seen kittens in dumpsters it is not uncommon," Sergio said.

The puppies were stuck in that dumpster for an unknown period of time.

Sergio says every single one of them is safe and healthy — something she says surprising.

"Being as young as they are, we are honestly surprised that they made it through the night and that they are as healthy as they are," Sergio said.

Unfortunately, they don't know where the mother of the puppies is, or if she's alive.

The shelter said the puppies are currently being fostered by the organization's medical director.

The East Baton Rouge Animal Control says they are still looking for the person who put the puppies in the dumpster.

If that person is caught, they can be charged with abandonment, which carries a fine up to $500 or a sentence of 180 days in jail.