Lineup for country music festival coming to Ascension Parish in the fall unveiled

GONZALES - The lineup for Boots on the Bayou, a country music festival at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish, has been announced!

Boots on the Bayou takes place on Oct. 31 and Nov 1, 2025.

Headliners for Friday and Saturday will be Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, respectively, with other artists like Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Carly Pearce and the Marcus King Band also set to perform.

You can find more information and purchase tickets here.