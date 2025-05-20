89°
Latest Weather Blog
Lineup for country music festival coming to Ascension Parish in the fall unveiled
GONZALES - The lineup for Boots on the Bayou, a country music festival at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish, has been announced!
Boots on the Bayou takes place on Oct. 31 and Nov 1, 2025.
Headliners for Friday and Saturday will be Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, respectively, with other artists like Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Carly Pearce and the Marcus King Band also set to perform.
Trending News
You can find more information and purchase tickets here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Advocates call for expanded funding for early childhood education
-
Prison worker arrested after NOLA jail break; records say he was threatened...
-
Child drowns at community pool during graduation party, Zachary Police say
-
Lineup for country music festival coming to Ascension Parish in the fall
-
Police investigating homicide after body found in Baton Rouge apartment