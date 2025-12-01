Lights line Bourbon Street as memorial for 14 killed in Jan. 1 terrorist attack

NEW ORLEANS - On Monday, people honored the victims of the Jan. 1 attack on New Orleans with the "Second Line in the Sky," a memorial and light display.

The display spans from the 100 block of Bourbon Street to the 300 block, featuring lights and prayer flags.

“We worked with the families first and foremost on the memorial for the flags, they’re in the 100 block, which is where they relayed to us feels like the memorial site,” Jennie West, Studio West Co-Founder, who helped produce the installation, said. “For us, it felt like the right war for New Orleans to celebrate and to pay tribute to what happened, to remember what happened.”

On New Year's Day, 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack, including two people from Baton Rouge, Reggie Hunter and Kareem Badawi.

“Although it’s almost been a year already, to this day, that shocks me. It feels like it was just yesterday,” Mira Badawi, Kareem's sister, said. “We, as their family, will make sure Kareem is never forgotten, but knowing that we’re not alone in that and that other people are also going to make sure he’s never forgotten is super heartwarming, and it’s something that I’m beyond grateful for.”

The installation will remain lit on Bourbon Street until Jan. 18.