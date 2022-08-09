75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lightning strikes Slidell home after storms move through area

Tuesday, August 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - Flames and smoke overtook the roof of a home that firefighters believe had been struck by lightning during heavy storms in the area Monday afternoon.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District said they responded to a home on Monaco Drive in Slidell around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a social media post from the department, a homeowner was present at the time of the lightning strike but was uninjured. 

Video showed plumes of smoke coming from the roof of the home as first responders worked to get the fire under control. 

