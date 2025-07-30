Lightning strikes, sets fire to St. John Baptist Church in Jeanerette

JEANERETTE - Lightning struck and the resulting fire burned through a church in the Four Corners area, according to officials.

The Jeanerette Fire Chief, Sherry Ann Landry, posted a video showing crews working the fire and the smoldering remains of the building. Multiple departments responded and the church is a "total loss." Landry's full statement and video is accessible here.

WBRZ spoke with Chief Clarence Clark of the Four Corners Fire Department, who said they received the call for the fire around 2:26 p.m. He said a total of 10 departments from four different parishes assisted.

"It's a big loss for the community," Chief Clark said to WBRZ. "I want to say that building is about 146 years old, so many people have passed through that church. It's very heartbreaking."

No injuries resulted from the fire.



Image credit to Min Francis L. Davis on Facebook.