Lightning strikes Prairieville home, leaves smoldering hole in roof
PRAIRIEVILLE - While storms rolled across the Galvez and Prairieville area on Sunday afternoon, four volunteer fire departments responded after lightning struck a home.
The volunteer departments arrived on the scene on Wirth Place to find the roof of a home smoking with some of the structure torn off. Inside showed an even more gruesome image: a massive hole had been torn through a large portion of the roof, tearing through the home's attic and ceiling.
Further images showed a tree on the property had been shredded by the bolt, as well.
The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department said it was able to keep the fire to one part of the home. It's unclear if there were any injuries.
