Lightning strikes house off Perkins Road, causes minor fire; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - Lightning struck a home off Perkins Road during a storm Friday morning, causing a minor fire.
The St. George Fire Department said lightning struck a home on Town Drive near Pecue Lane. The fire was minor and was under control within minutes.
No injuries were reported, and damage to the home was not severe.
