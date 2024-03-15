Lightning strikes house off Perkins Road, causes minor fire; no injuries reported

71°
Friday, March 15 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Lightning struck a home off Perkins Road during a storm Friday morning, causing a minor fire. 

The St. George Fire Department said lightning struck a home on Town Drive near Pecue Lane. The fire was minor and was under control within minutes. 

No injuries were reported, and damage to the home was not severe. 

