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After tricycle stolen, United Cajun Navy member donates new bike

7 hours 13 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 5:14 PM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - After a beloved tricycle was stolen out of a Holden family's yard over the weekend, a member of the United Cajun Navy donated a new bike.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the tricycle was in the family's yard on Saturday night, and was discovered missing Sunday evening. 

The tricycle is red, white and blue with a white basket on the back. It has two license plates that say "CODY" and "2 FAST 4U."

The family posted that a member of the United Cajun Navy donated a new bike Tuesday evening.

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