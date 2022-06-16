76°
Lightning strikes electrical equipment near Corporate Boulevard, leaving thousands without power

3 hours 43 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, June 16 2022 Jun 16, 2022 June 16, 2022 3:58 PM June 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Outages resulting from thunderstorms that swept through East Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon have left thousands without power.

Businesses and traffic lights around Corporate Boulevard have been without power since lightning struck transmission equipment near the busy area. Entergy told WBRZ it struck a recloser, a device meant to keep power flowing during temporary faults in the system, but it was unable to withstand the strike.

According to Entergy's outage map, over 7,000 customers are without power in the parish, most of whom live around Corporate Boulevard, Bocage Boulevard and the surrounding area.

Entergy is uncertain regarding the repair timeline.

This story will be updated with the latest on when power is expected to return.

