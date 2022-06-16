Latest Weather Blog
Lightning strikes electrical equipment near Corporate Boulevard, leaving thousands without power
BATON ROUGE - Outages resulting from thunderstorms that swept through East Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon have left thousands without power.
Businesses and traffic lights around Corporate Boulevard have been without power since lightning struck transmission equipment near the busy area. Entergy told WBRZ it struck a recloser, a device meant to keep power flowing during temporary faults in the system, but it was unable to withstand the strike.
According to Entergy's outage map, over 7,000 customers are without power in the parish, most of whom live around Corporate Boulevard, Bocage Boulevard and the surrounding area.
Entergy is uncertain regarding the repair timeline.
Trending News
This story will be updated with the latest on when power is expected to return.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Addis man arrested for shooting unarmed neighbor in self-defense
-
Creek washout meant to be repaired last year now affecting residents' yards
-
In rape paternity dispute, judge awarded child custody to alleged abusive father...
-
Brothers arrested by disgraced narcotics officer get reduced sentences amid investigation into...
-
Deputies seize cellphones from St. Gabriel police chief's home and office
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer