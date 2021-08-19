Library of Congress evacuated due to claims of suspected explosives in nearby vehicle

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Library of Congress was evacuated Thursday when someone claimed that a truck near the building contained an explosive device.

The nearby Cannon House Office Building and the Supreme Court were also evacuated.

Police are sending negotiators to engage with a man in the truck making the threat, CNN reports. The news outlet added that congressional staffers have been alerted to shelter in their offices.

The Senate and House are not in session, so most lawmakers are not in their offices.

US Capitol Police took to Twitter to warn the public about the incident.

