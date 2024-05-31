Libraries mandating new cards for all minors starting this weekend

BATON ROUGE — All libraries in the state of Louisiana, including East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries, will adopt a new set of tiered cards for minors starting Saturday.

The new cards are a part of a recent state law change that went into effect at the start of the year. Saturday will be the first day the new law will begin to affect cardholders aged 0 to 17.

Parents will have the option to either upgrade their child's current card that will have no restrictions or swap for a new tiered card. Kids will not be able to upgrade or swap their card out without a parent present.

The tiered cards are broken up into four categories — juvenile (ages 0-11), tween (ages 12-14), teen (ages 15-17) and adults (ages 18 and up).

The different tiers of card means that kids can not check out books and other items unless their card matches the age requirements. East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries Assistant Library Director Mary Stein says that if kids try to check out in a section that isn't for them they will not be allowed to do so.

"That means if the Diary of a Wimpy Kid is all checked out in the children's room, we are not going to allow them to check out the copy in the teen room," Stein said.

Despite the changes, the library is still urging the parents to bring their kids for summer reading.

For more information about East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries' new cards, click here.