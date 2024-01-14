66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels announces transfer to LSU

3 hours 29 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2024 Jan 14, 2024 January 14, 2024 1:24 PM January 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels announced his transfer to LSU Sunday afternoon, according to his Twitter.

Daniels had 55 receptions, 1067 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time with the Liberty Flames.

Trending News

247sports had Daniels ranked as a four-star transfer and their 33rd best transfer recruit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days