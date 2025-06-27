86°
Liberty Lagoon set to open in July after delays; celebration will be held on opening day

Friday, June 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A month into summer, Baton Rouge's waterpark Liberty Lagoon is finally set to open. 

The park will officially open its doors to the public on June 29 at limited capacity. There will only be 400 tickets available: 300 online and 100 at the gate. Tickets will go on sale online on June 28 at 9 a.m..

The true opening of the park will be on July 3, followed by an opening day celebration at full capacity on July 4, featuring free snowballs from noon to 5 p.m., live music and full access to all water attractions. 

“This reopening marks an exciting moment for BREC and for families across the region,” said Janet Simmons, Interim Superintendent at BREC. “We’re thrilled to welcome the community back to Liberty Lagoon and celebrate summer with safe, affordable fun for all ages and we appreciate the community’s patience.”

