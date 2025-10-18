Liberty drops 52 points to spoil Zachary's undefeated streak

ZACHARY - Liberty Magnet picked up their first district win after beating Zachary 51-31.

The Broncos struck first when Jeremy Patton took the first play off the game to the house for an early 7-0 Zachary lead.

Liberty would respond on the ground shortly after. Quarterback Brice Preston takes off on the QB keeper. He breaks loose and scores. The Patriots take an 8-7 lead after a successful two-point conversion.

The two teams went back and forth in the first half. Liberty would go up by 10 points after a big gain from Zaiden Foster. He got the Patriots inside the 5-yard line and they led 24-14 a few plays later.

The Patriots led 24-17 at halftime after Zachary kicked a field goal to capitalize on a fumble recovery.

The win gave Zachary their first loss of the season. The Broncos are now 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in 4-5A.

Liberty improves to 4-3 on the season and 1-1 in district play.