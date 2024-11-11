68°
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed

Sunday, November 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - High school football playoff brackets are out in Louisiana.

The LHSAA released the brackets, which include eight different divisions, Sunday afternoon.

The Dunham Tigers (10-0) received the No. 1 overall seed in Division III select.

Lutcher is the No. 2 overall seed in Division II non-select and University High is the No. 2 overall seed in Division II select.

For a look at all of the high school football playoff brackets in Louisiana, click here.

All championship games will be held at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans.

