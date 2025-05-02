Latest Weather Blog
LHSAA halts softball semifinals due to inclement weather; provides new times for games to resume
SULPHUR - After just a few hours of play for the state semifinals, the LHSAA postponed the rest of Friday's games due to inclement weather in the area.
All games that were scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday will now play at noon on Saturday. The games set for 5 p.m. on Friday will start at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
In order to avoid double header games, all state championship games have been pushed back to Sunday instead of Saturday as originally scheduled.
The Baton Rouge viewing area has many teams competing in the state semifinals this week.
Before the weather delay, No. 5 Doyle run-ruled No. 1 Kaplan to advance to the state title game in Division III Non-Select. They'll face No. 3 Jena on Sunday at noon.
Also prior to the delay, No. 4 Parkview Baptist's season came to an end at the hands of No. 1 Calvary Baptist in the semifinals for Division III Select.
Trending News
Click here for a full list of teams in the softball playoffs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Friday's Health Report: Louisiana whooping cough cases in first four months of...
-
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get...
-
ADA-compliant playground funded by grant, built by technical school students opens at...
Sports Video
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in
-
Former Tigers Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese return to LSU
-
Start time for LSU baseball and Texas A&M's game one has been...
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...